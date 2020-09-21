Twin Falls teen get wish granted from Make a Wish

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -A Twin Falls teen got a special gift Sunday from the Make a Wish Idaho foundation.

Shawn Powers got a pedicab, to help him enjoy his favorite activity of riding bikes with his family.

He was born with a neuromuscular disorder, so Make a Wish stepped in to help make his wish come true.

The bike was custom made in Colorado, and was delivered Sunday afternoon.

"It’s wonderful we were able to bring people together from all over the country, Mo Carreon, a mission delivery coordinator for Make a Wish Idaho said. “To put Shawn’s wish into motion and get to have family here, close family to celebrate the delivery of his pedicab. So we’re very excited to be granting a wish, especially in this current era, to be able to make people smile it’s really great.”

Shawn was thrilled to get the pedicab, immediately asking for a ride.

