Woman wakes up Twin Falls residents after seeing smoke coming from house

No one hurt or injured due to heroic act
By Steve Kirch
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 2:03 AM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -On Monday, September 20th, the Twin Falls Fire Department responded to a duplex house fire that caused significant damage and families to be evacuated from their homes. No one was hurt during the fire, and the brave act of one woman, in particular, may be why everyone got out

Around 6:30 am Twin Falls resident Sharon Campbell was in the process of driving her son to seminary school when she noticed smoke coming up from behind a house on North College Road West.

“We noticed black smoke, and I’m like ‘that is pretty dark smoke’, and I was like ‘let’s look and see if it is coming from a chimney’,” Campbell said.

As she drove closer she noticed there were also flames coming from the back of the house, so she walked up to the front door and knocked to see if anyone was inside or in need of help. No one answered so she went inside.

“I stepped in and hollered again and a few people started waking up... Yeah, being woke up out of a dead sleep to hear your house is on fire,” Campbell said.

She said she and a police officer that was in the area helped escort people out of the duplex before the fire department arrived and things got serious.

“There was just light smoke starting to come through, but you could see the fire just outside the living room window,” Campbell said.

The fire department is reporting that the fire started in the back of the house, and the cause is currently under investigation. The blaze caused about $100,000 worth of damage, and Campbell said she is just relieved to know everyone got out safe.

“Yeah, I am very glad the family is okay. They were all able to get out and how devastating for them,” Campbell said.

