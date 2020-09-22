Advertisement

Badger Fire impacts a number of South Hills campgrounds

Some campgrounds spared so far, some see damage
Badger Fire impacts campgrounds. Some have been spared so far, some see damage.
Badger Fire impacts campgrounds. Some have been spared so far, some see damage.(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 11:53 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Higher campgrounds in the South Hills are safe for now, but lower Rock Creek area campgrounds are seeing damage due to the Badger Fire.

Officials say the fire is still to the east of Magic Mountain, so campgrounds around the area have been unaffected so far.

Officials also tell KMVT the fire is still about a half a mile east of Porcupine Springs.

However, places in the lower Rock Creek area have been impacted, like Schippers Campground and the Harrington Fork area.

The bridge that goes over the creek in the Harrington Fork area has been destroyed. Third Fork Campground and Steer Basin Campground has also been impacted.

Here’s how fire officials define “impacted.”

“We are going to see the vegetation’s going to look different when you go back, so if there was some trees maybe we are going to have to do some safety work mitigation with those trees, probably going to have to cut some of those tree down,” said Bobbi Filbert, the public information officer with Great Basin Team 5. “I’m not exactly sure how many picnic tables or the fire rings of that sort have been impacted but definitely, they are going to look a little different.”

Filbert says that while the weather has helped contain the fire over the past couple days, with hunting season on the doorstep, individuals need to stay smart when recreating.

Filbert stressed putting out campfires completely and to make sure people aren’t parking in grassy areas.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Join KMVT and Make-A-Wish Idaho to raise $30K for wish kids

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
This year’s Magic Valley Walk for Wishes virtual event aims to raise $30,000 to grant wishes for children with critical illnesses.

News

Badger Fire now 49% contained, crews continue to work the perimeter

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Fire crews have contained about 49% of the fire burning in the South Hills.

News

Badger Fire photos

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Photos from the Badger Fire in the South Hills. The fire started on Sept. 12 and as of Tuesday morning is considered 49% containted.

News

Idaho gas prices fall one cent from previous week.

Updated: 1 hour ago
Idaho gas prices fall one cent from previous week. With warm weather, prices aren’t dropping as much as normal at this time of year.

Latest News

Regional

Wildfire death toll in Oregon increases to nine

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of fatalities in Oregon from the recent wildfires has increased from eight to nine. Fires continued to rage across the West Coast Monday.

News

Fire officials discuss progress on Badger Fire with residents at public meeting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
Rock Creek residents request for more timely information in advance as fire progresses

News

Fire crews battle blaze in Snake River Canyon park

Updated: 17 hours ago
Twin Falls fire crews worked quickly to put out a fire Monday afternoon at Auger Falls recreation area.

News

September is suicide awareness month

Updated: 18 hours ago
September has a new meaning for one Declo family, after losing their brother to suicide.

News

Declo teen speaks out after losing her brother to suicide

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
September is suicide awareness month, and one Declo family is speaking out, hoping the loss of their loved one can help bring awareness.

News

Twin Falls Senior Center to host drive-up flu shot clinic

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
The Twin Falls Senior Center is partnering with Walgreens to provide this service to anybody in the community.