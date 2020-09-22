Badger Fire impacts a number of South Hills campgrounds

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Higher campgrounds in the South Hills are safe for now, but lower Rock Creek area campgrounds are seeing damage due to the Badger Fire.

Officials say the fire is still to the east of Magic Mountain, so campgrounds around the area have been unaffected so far.

Officials also tell KMVT the fire is still about a half a mile east of Porcupine Springs.

However, places in the lower Rock Creek area have been impacted, like Schippers Campground and the Harrington Fork area.

The bridge that goes over the creek in the Harrington Fork area has been destroyed. Third Fork Campground and Steer Basin Campground has also been impacted.

Here’s how fire officials define “impacted.”

“We are going to see the vegetation’s going to look different when you go back, so if there was some trees maybe we are going to have to do some safety work mitigation with those trees, probably going to have to cut some of those tree down,” said Bobbi Filbert, the public information officer with Great Basin Team 5. “I’m not exactly sure how many picnic tables or the fire rings of that sort have been impacted but definitely, they are going to look a little different.”

Filbert says that while the weather has helped contain the fire over the past couple days, with hunting season on the doorstep, individuals need to stay smart when recreating.

Filbert stressed putting out campfires completely and to make sure people aren’t parking in grassy areas.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.