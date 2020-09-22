Advertisement

Badger Fire now 49% contained, crews continue to work the perimeter

Centennial T2IA hand crew mops up along the fireline in Division B.
Centennial T2IA hand crew mops up along the fireline in Division B.(Deb Lozinski)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 11:41 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Fire crews have contained about 49% of the fire burning in the South Hills.

The Sawtooth National Forest Service, Great Basin Regional Incident Management Team and the Bureau of Land Management news release said Tuesday crews will use suppression resources on the southwest flank of the Badger Fire. Crews aim to stop the spread of the fire to the south and west near Pike Mountain and Magic Mountain Ski Resort.

Daily Update on the #badgerfire Tuesday, September 22, 2020 Acres: 89,090 Containment 49% Crews: 5 ...

Posted by U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

On Monday, fire crews were able to construct a completed line down Rams Horn Ridge and structure protection actions continued around recreational residences near Magic Mountain Ski Resort.

Though the evacuation order was lifted for the Rock Creek Canyon and Dry Creek Sunday morning. Rock Creek Road is closes at the BLM and private land boundary.

The Sawtooth National Forest issued the Badger Fire Road, Trail and Area Closure, effective Sept. 15. As hunting seasons open, hunters are reminded the closure is in place for their safety as well as the safety of firefighters. The full Forest Closure can be viewed on Inciweb and the Sawtooth NF’s website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/sawtooth.

