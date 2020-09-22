Advertisement

Idaho health care organizations team up to encourage flu vaccinations

By Layne Rabe
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 11:59 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - With the COVID-19 outbreak still looming large in United States and Idaho health care organizations are teaming up to urge people to get their flu shots this year.

Physician leaders from Primary Health Medical Group, Saint Alphonsus Health System, St. Luke’s Health System and more teamed up Tuesday morning to deliver the important message about getting a flu vaccine.

Hundreds of thousands of people are hospitalized in the U.S. for the flu each year with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimating 490,000 in the hospital with influenza last year and an estimated 810,000 the year before.

Doctors have already seen an increase in the demand for flu shots this year amid COVID-19, but doctors do want the public to know there is no shortage of flu vaccines.

“One of the most important things that will hopefully come out of this messaging today is the importance — this year in particular — of the influenza vaccine is because of the similarities in influenza and COVID," said Dr. Mark Nassir, president of Saint Alphonsus Medical Group. "As we get into the cold and flu season when patients present very similar symptoms, knowing they’ve already been immunized, that they have immunity toward influenza will be a great help as we try to provide the best as treatments possible to all the patients in the community.”

Nassir emphasized the importance of children, seniors and people with underlying health conditions to get an influenza vaccine.

