Join KMVT and Make-A-Wish Idaho to raise $35K for wish kids

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - This year’s Magic Valley Walk for Wishes virtual event aims to raise $35,000 to grant wishes for children with critical illnesses.

The 5th Annual Walk for Wishes Magic Valley event will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. Due to the COVID-19, the event will take place virtually with each participant walking separately in their own neighborhood, on a nature trail, on a treadmill at home or wherever they might choose. Participants will be asked to post themselves walking on social media and to tag Make-A-Wish Idaho in order to help raise awareness for wish kids who have had their wishes postponed.

Introducing the Sidewalk Chalk Art Challenge presented by Ridley's Family Markets. It's a chance to win a $100 gift card... Posted by Make-A-Wish Idaho on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

On Friday, KMVT will be hosting a telethon from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. during this time KMVT will post a phone number people can call to donate.

Past events in Twin Falls took place at the Visitors Center.

Money raised through this event go to grant wishes like 13-year-old Shawn, who was recently given a pedicab to help him enjoy bike ride in comfort and safety.

Walk for Wishes Magic Valley is an event that celebrates wishes that have been granted in Idaho while raising funds for future wishes.

People can sign up as a sponsor, create a walk team or volunteer. You can sign up today as a sponsor, walk team or volunteer. There is no registration fee; though Make-A-Wish Idaho asks participants to raise $100 or more to help grant wishes to more Idaho wish kids.

Participants are asked to tag Make-A-Wish Idaho during their walks (on Facebook, Twitter: @MakeAWish_Idaho or Instagram: @maw_idaho), using the hashtag #walkforwishesmagicvalley

To participate in the Walk, register at Idaho.wish.org. For more information, please contact Helene Peterson at 208.345.9474 or by email at hpeterson@idaho.wish.org.

