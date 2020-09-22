Advertisement

New pollinator garden opens at CSI

The pollinator garden's purpose is about attracting bees and hummingbirds to the community.
The pollinator garden's purpose is about attracting bees and hummingbirds to the community.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:55 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The College of Southern Idaho’s new pollinator garden opened Monday.

It’s purpose is about attracting bees and hummingbirds.

Pollinators are very important to have in the community, because they cause plants to make fruit or seeds.

They are important for the different flowers and plants that people have in their backyards or on their farms.

At the College of Southern Idaho, people can learn about honey bee’s in their natural habitat.

“Thank a pollinator for the variety in your diet, the perfume on your skin, the designs on your clothing for peaches and apples and pears and all the things you are harvesting from your garden today,” said Sarah Harris, a biologist at CSI.

Students in biology classes will be able to have classes at the new pollinator garden, and anyone else in the community will be able to come by and check out the bees as well.

It is located behind the Sheild’s Building at CSI.

