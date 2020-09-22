Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Tuesday, September 22, 2020

It is going to be hazy today, tomorrow, and Thursday as we continue to have some smoke around our area from wildfires that are currently burning in Idaho, Oregon, and California. Having this haze/smoke around also means that the air quality is occasionally going to be unhealthy for sensitive groups, so if you are sensitive to increased smoke or particulate levels, try and limit your time outdoors over the next couple of days.

Now as we go through your day today, we are going to have a mix of sun and clouds as a dry cold front works its way through our area. It is also going to be a bit breezy this afternoon and evening (after that cold front passes through our area) as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. The temperatures today are also going to be really nice for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s in most locations. Tonight is then going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies and cool temperatures as lows are going to be in the low to mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 40s and low 50s in the Magic Valley.

Partly cloudy skies and dry conditions are then in the forecast for tomorrow as another disturbance passes by our area. It is also going to be warm tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid 70s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 80s in the Magic Valley.

Thursday is then going to have mostly sunny skies, mostly dry conditions, and comfortable temperatures as highs are going to be in the low to mid 70s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 70s and low 80s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy/windy Thursday afternoon and evening as a cold front begins to approach our area as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

This cold front is then going to pass through our area Thursday night, and this cold front is going to provide us with breezy conditions and cooler temperatures for Friday as sustained wind speeds on Friday are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and high temperatures on Friday are only going to be in the 60s in most locations. We are also going to have partly to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions in all locations on Friday.

Mostly sunny to sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected this weekend and early next week as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up some this weekend and early next week as highs on Saturday are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s in most locations; highs on Sunday are going to be in the mid 70s in most locations; and highs on Monday are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s in most locations. It is also going to be a little breezy this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

For the latest on all advisories, watches, and warnings in Southern Idaho, click here: https://www.kmvt.com/weather/alerts/%E2%80%9D/

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22 (FIRST DAY OF FALL)):

MAGIC VALLEY: Hazy skies. Aside from that, partly cloudy skies. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warm. Winds: SW 5-15 mph during the morning, then WNW 5-20 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 80

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Hazy skies. Aside from that, partly cloudy skies. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Winds: WSW 5-20 mph. High: 74

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Hazy skies. Aside from that, mostly clear skies. Winds: South 5-15 mph. Low: 51

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Hazy skies. Aside from that, mostly clear skies before midnight, then increasing clouds after midnight. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. Low: 44

TOMORROW (WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23):

MAGIC VALLEY: Hazy skies. Aside from that, partly cloudy skies. Warm. Winds: SSW to WNW 5-15 mph. High: 83

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Hazy skies. Aside from that, partly cloudy skies. Winds: East to SSW 5-15 mph. High: 74

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Hazy skies. Aside from that, mostly clear skies. Winds: SSE 5-15 mph. Low: 53

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Hazy skies. Aside from that, mostly clear skies. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph. Low: 45

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24:

MAGIC VALLEY: Hazy skies. Aside from that, sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 78 Low: 49

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Hazy skies. Aside from that, mostly sunny skies. Windy during the afternoon and evening. High: 71 Low: 41

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mix of sun and clouds. Breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. A lot cooler. High: 67 Low: 44

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Cooler. High: 63 Low: 37

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 26:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. A little breezy. High: 69 Low: 49

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 66 Low: 40

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warmer and a little breezy. High: 75 Low: 50

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warmer. High: 74 Low: 43

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 79

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. High: 78

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.