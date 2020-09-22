Advertisement

Western Magic Valley Realtors see 2.7% increase in home sales

The National Association of Realtors is reporting over the past 90 days there is has been a 2.4% increase in sales of homes, and in Twin Falls those numbers are even higher.
The National Association of Realtors is reporting over the past 90 days there is has been a 2.4% increase in sales of homes, and in Twin Falls those numbers are even higher.(KMVT/KSVT Jake Manuel Brasil)
By Jake Brasil
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:58 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The National Association of Realtors is reporting over the past 90 days there is has been a 2.4% increase in sales of homes, and in Twin Falls those numbers are even higher.

Twin Falls is actually up 2.7% in home sales, and the Western Magic Valley Realtors say there is currently a very limited supply of homes right now and a huge demand, which is one of the reasons that prices are going up.

In fact they are seeing a 4.9% increase in the price of homes over the past 90 days. Their average sales price of a home is at around $259,000.

"It is a combination of things, we have a wonderful way of life around here. Our prices are good, our cost of living is low, and they are just looking to get out of their current market area,' said Jordan Beard the president of Western Magic Valley Realtors.

They Western Magic Valley Realtors say they have 597 members right now, and now is a great time to list your home.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New pollinator garden opens at CSI

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
It’s purpose is about attracting bees and hummingbirds.

News

Minidoka Memorial Hospital’s Breathe Program educates children about the dangers of vaping

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
Stuart Young is a respiratory therapist at Minidoka Memorial Hospital, and he has a passion for educating people about healthy lungs through the Breathe Program.

COVID-19 Resources

Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State adds 446 cases, four more deaths

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Health officials have announced 446 new confirmed and probable cases of the COVID-19 in Idaho, bringing the statewide total to 38,347.

State

FCC asks states to lower the cost of in-state inmate calls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Data from the Federal Communications Commission shows 37 jails and juvenile detention centers across Idaho charge more for inmates and families to make in-state calls than they can legally charge for out-of-state phone calls.

Latest News

National Politics

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.

News

Join KMVT and Make-A-Wish Idaho to raise $35K for wish kids

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
This year’s Magic Valley Walk for Wishes virtual event aims to raise $30,000 to grant wishes for children with critical illnesses.

News

Badger Fire impacts a number of South Hills campgrounds

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Badger Fire impacts campgrounds. Some have been spared so far, some see damage.

News

Badger Fire now 49% contained, crews continue to work the perimeter

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Fire crews have contained about 49% of the fire burning in the South Hills.

News

Badger Fire photos

Updated: 6 hours ago
Photos from the Badger Fire in the South Hills. The fire started on Sept. 12 and as of Tuesday morning is considered 49% containted.

News

Idaho gas prices fall one cent from previous week.

Updated: 7 hours ago
Idaho gas prices fall one cent from previous week. With warm weather, prices aren’t dropping as much as normal at this time of year.