Western Magic Valley Realtors see 2.7% increase in home sales

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The National Association of Realtors is reporting over the past 90 days there is has been a 2.4% increase in sales of homes, and in Twin Falls those numbers are even higher.

Twin Falls is actually up 2.7% in home sales, and the Western Magic Valley Realtors say there is currently a very limited supply of homes right now and a huge demand, which is one of the reasons that prices are going up.

In fact they are seeing a 4.9% increase in the price of homes over the past 90 days. Their average sales price of a home is at around $259,000.

"It is a combination of things, we have a wonderful way of life around here. Our prices are good, our cost of living is low, and they are just looking to get out of their current market area,' said Jordan Beard the president of Western Magic Valley Realtors.

They Western Magic Valley Realtors say they have 597 members right now, and now is a great time to list your home.

