Wildfire death toll in Oregon increases to nine

There are more than 9,000 fire personnel battling these fires.
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2020, file photo, scorched property stands at an intersection in Blue River, Ore., days after a blaze known as the Holiday Farm Fire swept through the area's business district. Oregonians are grieving the loss of some of their most treasured natural places after wildfires wiped out campgrounds, hot springs and wooded retreats that have been a touchstone for generations in a state known for its unspoiled beauty. (Andy Nelson/The Register-Guard via AP, Pool, File)
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2020, file photo, scorched property stands at an intersection in Blue River, Ore., days after a blaze known as the Holiday Farm Fire swept through the area's business district. Oregonians are grieving the loss of some of their most treasured natural places after wildfires wiped out campgrounds, hot springs and wooded retreats that have been a touchstone for generations in a state known for its unspoiled beauty. (Andy Nelson/The Register-Guard via AP, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:48 AM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The number of fatalities in Oregon from the recent wildfires has increased from eight to nine. Fires continued to rage across the West Coast Monday.

The Pacific Northwest Region of the Forest Service reported Monday that 27 large wildfires continue to burn 1,576,213 acres across Oregon and Washington.

There are more than 9,000 fire personnel battling these fires.

On Monday Gov. Kate Brown toured southern Oregon and met with families, fireifghters and others affected by the blazes.

