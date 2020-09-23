Advertisement

Burley foundation aims to feed the high number of food insecure children in Mini-Cassia area

“We need to make sure that we provide an opportunity that everybody gets an opportunity, that everybody gets a chance, everybody is full”
The Young Caring for our Young foundation is helping the many food insecure children in the Mini-Cassia area have stable meals.
(KMVT/KSVT Jake Manuel Brasil)
By Jake Brasil
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:50 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The Young Caring for Our Young Foundation is helping the many food insecure children in the Mini-Cassia area have stable meals.

The foundation is doing this by collecting funds, and group-wide they are working toward putting together 10,000 pantry packs. These packs are full of food that students take home for the weekend at a time when they would not otherwise have food to eat.

“We decided it was time because of the COVID, because of the 50% of the kids in our school district who are needing breakfast and lunch, it’s well over 5,000,” said Bruce Breashers with the Young Automotive.

The three Young Automotive dealerships in Burley have been challenged to put together 500 packs each, for a total of 15,000 kids that will receive needed food in the Mini-Cassia area.

“The need is here, the kids are needing it,” Breshers said. “That is what I would like to see come out of it, is that we could do it not just for one weekend but for multiple weekends and we could do it for multiple kids.”

All three of the dealerships in the Burley area are home to a donation jar where the community is encouraged to stop by and help out. People can also make a donation through the website.

“Every penny that is donated to this, every penny goes back to the kids, there is no admiration cost there is no overhead cost whatsoever, every penny goes straight back into the kids,” Breshers said.

The passion for this project comes from the foundations desire to provide opportunities to the next generation.

“They are the ones that are going to be running the city in 30 or 40 years from now, and we need to make sure that we provide an opportunity that everybody gets an opportunity, that everybody gets a chance, everybody is full,” Breshers said.

