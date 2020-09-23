Charity seeks volunteers to build bunk beds for Magic Valley children in-need

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Petersen Brothers Construction and Elite Restoration are teaming up with Sleep in Heavenly Peace in an effort to help children no longer have to sleep on the floor.

In their upcoming event “Bunks Across America”, crews and community volunteers will be building 50 bunk beds for a total of 100 Magic Valley children who are in-need.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace told KMVT that they really need community members to come out and help, and the first 100 volunteers will recited a T-shirt and hat. There will also be some American Ninja Warriors in attendance for the community to meet.

“There are so many children, an unbelievable amount of children that are currently sleeping on the floor and having a bed for them to sleep in helps in them in so many different ways,” said Sleep in Heavenly Peace Twin Falls chapter president Jamie Butler. “A lot of us take it for granted, but what you don’t realize is that a good night’s sleep helps emotionally, obviously physically, it helps them do better in school, so this organization focuses on children in our community which sometimes get overlook in certain ways.”

The Bunks Across America build will be held at the offices and warehouse of Petersen Brothers Construction and Elite Restoration at 1948 Highland Avenue East, on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

For all of you waiting to build some beds, here is your chance! This year we had to postpone the Bunks Across American... Posted by Sleep In Heavenly Peace - ID, Twin Falls on Saturday, September 5, 2020

