Advertisement

Charity seeks volunteers to build bunk beds for Magic Valley children in-need

“There are so many children, an unbelievable amount of children that are currently sleeping on the floor"
Petersen Brothers Construction and Elite Restoration are teaming up with Sleep in Heavenly Peace in an effort to help children no longer have to sleep on the floor.
Petersen Brothers Construction and Elite Restoration are teaming up with Sleep in Heavenly Peace in an effort to help children no longer have to sleep on the floor.(KMVT/KSVT Jake Manuel Brasil)
By Jake Brasil
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:42 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Petersen Brothers Construction and Elite Restoration are teaming up with Sleep in Heavenly Peace in an effort to help children no longer have to sleep on the floor.

In their upcoming event “Bunks Across America”, crews and community volunteers will be building 50 bunk beds for a total of 100 Magic Valley children who are in-need.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace told KMVT that they really need community members to come out and help, and the first 100 volunteers will recited a T-shirt and hat. There will also be some American Ninja Warriors in attendance for the community to meet.

“There are so many children, an unbelievable amount of children that are currently sleeping on the floor and having a bed for them to sleep in helps in them in so many different ways,” said Sleep in Heavenly Peace Twin Falls chapter president Jamie Butler. “A lot of us take it for granted, but what you don’t realize is that a good night’s sleep helps emotionally, obviously physically, it helps them do better in school, so this organization focuses on children in our community which sometimes get overlook in certain ways.”

The Bunks Across America build will be held at the offices and warehouse of Petersen Brothers Construction and Elite Restoration at 1948 Highland Avenue East, on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

For all of you waiting to build some beds, here is your chance! This year we had to postpone the Bunks Across American...

Posted by Sleep In Heavenly Peace - ID, Twin Falls on Saturday, September 5, 2020

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Burley foundation aims to feed the high number of food insecure children in Mini-Cassia area

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The Young Caring for our Young foundation is helping the many food insecure children in the Mini-Cassia area have stable meals.

News

Water title transfers closer to taking place

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
The Bureau of Reclamation will be submitting the complete title transfer to congress for it’s final stage in the process this week.

News

Walk for Wishes goes virtual during coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi
Peterson says that she’s not worried that people won’t participate, as the volunteers and all those involved understand what it means to walk and support the wish kids.

Regional

Tanker pilot identified after dying in crash while fighting Emmett wildfire

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KBOI
A tanker plane crashed Tuesday while fighting a bush fire near Emmett.

Latest News

News

Idaho aims for 1M registered voters in November election

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Elections officials in Idaho have said they are aiming for a million registered voters in the state this year, many of whom are expected to vote by mail during the pandemic.

News

Crew make progress on Badger Fire perimeter

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
A fire burning in the South Hills still is still contained at 49% as of Wednesday morning.

News

Badger Fire now 49% contained, crews continue to work the perimeter

Updated: 7 hours ago
This is the live recording of KMVT's Rise and Shine show from 5-5:30 a.m. for VOD.

News

Doctor: Intense wildfire smoke could have long-term health effects.

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Doctor: Intense wildfire smoke could have long-term health effects. Doctor says Twin Falls area has not seen intense enough smoke to permanently impact airways.

News

Twin Falls city officials answer questions regarding the growth of the city

Updated: 8 hours ago
The city of Twin Falls held their State of the City Address Tuesday afternoon at City Park where they spoke to the public regarding various topics ranging from COVID-19 impacts to city budgets to new programs that the city may be taking on.

News

Scoular breaks ground on new plant

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Scoular is opening another plant in Jerome, and in attendance were Jerome mayor Dave Davis, the CEO of Scoular, and Governor Brad Little.