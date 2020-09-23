Advertisement

Crew make progress on Badger Fire perimeter

A Skidgine is a cross between an engine and a tracked skidder. This one is pumping water and installing a dozer line in Division B.
A Skidgine is a cross between an engine and a tracked skidder. This one is pumping water and installing a dozer line in Division B.(Deb Lozinski)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:51 AM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A fire burning in the South Hills still is still contained at 49% as of Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, crews will continue to monitor and mop up the north end of what is called the Badger Fire and will continue to patrol and improve the lines in the southern part of the fire, according to a news release. Crews are working to cool heat pockets along the eastern and western lines and assisted by aerial resources as conditions allow.

Nearly 375 total personnel are working with fire with five crews, eight helicopters, eights dozers and 38 engines. The fire is still at 89,090 acres in size.

Daily Update on the #badgerfire Wednesday, September 23, 2020 Acres: 89,090 Containment 49% Crews: 5 ...

Posted by U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

On Tuesday, crews make progress on lines along Goose Creek, and from Buckbrush Flat south to Fourth Fork Rock Creek, and on the north end from Little Pinney Creek and Ibex Peak.

A temporary flight restriction is in place over all the fire area. Dones and other unmanned aerial vehicles are prohibited. They interfere with helicopters and air tankers conducting suppression efforts. If drones are in the area, then the aerial resources can’t do their job.

#BadgerFire September 22, 2020 - Operational Briefing with Incident Commander Sam Hicks

Posted by U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Help keep your Bureau of Land Management firefighters safe and don't fly your drones near wildland fires. #NoDroneZone #IfYouFlyWeCant #FireYear2020

Posted by Bureau of Land Management Fire and Aviation on Monday, September 21, 2020

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Tanker pilot dies in crash while fighting Emmett wildfire

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By KBOI
A tanker plane crashed Tuesday while fighting a bush fire near Emmett.

News

Badger Fire now 49% contained, crews continue to work the perimeter

Updated: 1 hour ago
This is the live recording of KMVT's Rise and Shine show from 5-5:30 a.m. for VOD.

News

Doctor: Intense wildfire smoke could have long-term health effects.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Intense wildfire smoke could have long term health effects. Doctor says Twin Falls area has not seen intense enough smoke to permanently impact airways.

News

Twin Falls city officials answer questions regarding the growth of the city

Updated: 2 hours ago
The city of Twin Falls held their State of the City Address Tuesday afternoon at City Park where they spoke to the public regarding various topics ranging from COVID-19 impacts to city budgets to new programs that the city may be taking on.

Latest News

News

Scoular breaks ground on new plant

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Scoular is opening another plant in Jerome, and in attendance were Jerome mayor Dave Davis, the CEO of Scoular, and Governor Brad Little.

News

Preparing your property to deal with fires

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Preparing your property to deal with fires. Officials say planning out your home and property layout in advance is crucial.

News

Twin Falls city officials answer questions regarding the growth of the city

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The city of Twin Falls held their State of the City Address Tuesday afternoon, where they spoke to the public regarding various topics, ranging from COVID-19 impacts, to city budgets to new programs that the city may be taking on.

News

Idaho health care organizations team up to encourage flu vaccinations

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kevin Sheridan
With the COVID-19 outbreak still looming large in United States and Idaho health care organizations are teaming up to urge people to get their flu shots this year.

News

Idaho COVID-19 Tracker — Sept. 21, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
Health officials have announced 446 new confirmed and probable cases of the COVID-19 in Idaho, bringing the statewide total to 38,347.

News

Western Magic Valley Realtors see 2.7% increase in home sales

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The National Association of Realtors is reporting over the past 90 days there is has been a 2.4% increase in sales of homes, and in Twin Falls those numbers are even higher.