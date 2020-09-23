Crew make progress on Badger Fire perimeter

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A fire burning in the South Hills still is still contained at 49% as of Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, crews will continue to monitor and mop up the north end of what is called the Badger Fire and will continue to patrol and improve the lines in the southern part of the fire, according to a news release. Crews are working to cool heat pockets along the eastern and western lines and assisted by aerial resources as conditions allow.

Nearly 375 total personnel are working with fire with five crews, eight helicopters, eights dozers and 38 engines. The fire is still at 89,090 acres in size.

On Tuesday, crews make progress on lines along Goose Creek, and from Buckbrush Flat south to Fourth Fork Rock Creek, and on the north end from Little Pinney Creek and Ibex Peak.

A temporary flight restriction is in place over all the fire area. Dones and other unmanned aerial vehicles are prohibited. They interfere with helicopters and air tankers conducting suppression efforts. If drones are in the area, then the aerial resources can’t do their job.

#BadgerFire September 22, 2020 - Operational Briefing with Incident Commander Sam Hicks Posted by U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Help keep your Bureau of Land Management firefighters safe and don't fly your drones near wildland fires. #NoDroneZone #IfYouFlyWeCant #FireYear2020 Posted by Bureau of Land Management Fire and Aviation on Monday, September 21, 2020

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.