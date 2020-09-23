Lighthouse Christian sweeps Shoshone, stays undefeated in conference

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Lighthouse remains undefeated in conference play after three-set sweep over Shoshone. The Lions won with scores of 25-17, 25-9 and 26-24.

Kynlee Thornton led the hitting attack with 13 kills. Ella DeJong and Ellie Jones both produced eight kills as well. Maddy Shetler and Ellie Boland had 16 ad 14 set assists respectively.

OTHER SCORES:

Canyon Ridge 3, Mountain Home 0: Canyon Ridge 25, Mountain Home 17 | Canyon Ridge 25, Mountain Home 23 | Canyon Ridge 25, Mountain Home 18 | Lanie Elliot led the Riverhawks to conference win against Mountain Home with 17 kills. Mercedez Pina passed at at rate of 2.11 per set and Maddie Enders finished off the game with the winning ace.

Burley 3, Minico 2: Burley 18, Minico 25 | Burley 21, Minico 25 | Burley 25, Minico 21 | Burley 26, Minico 24 |Burley 15, Minico 8

Carey 3, Dietrich 2: Carey 22, Dietrich 25 | Carey 20, Dietrich 25 | Carey 25, Dietrich 18 | Carey 25, Dietrich 18 | Carey 15, Dietrich 10

MONDAY’S SCORES:

Gooding 3, Valley 0: Gooding 25, Valley 13 | Gooding 25, Valley 14 | Gooding 25, Valley 21 | Grace Lethlean serves 100%, 4 kills 6 digs | Tayler Mink 8 digs

SATURDAY RECAP:

Canyon Ridge goes 2-2 at the Bonneville Volleyball Classic, here are some of the coach’s notes: Girls varsity volleyball continues to move forward as they beat Fruitland and Skyline at the Bonneville Volleyball Classic Tournament in Idaho Falls this weekend. The tournament was filled with many high level teams that continuously play for state titles. The river hawks were excited to come home with two wins and some tight losses to Minico and Century on Saturday.

