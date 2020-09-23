Advertisement

Medicare annual enrollment coming soon

More than 10,000 Americans turn 65 each day
Medicare annual enrollment are coming Oct. 15th through Dec. 7th
Medicare annual enrollment are coming Oct. 15th through Dec. 7th
By Layne Rabe
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:44 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Medicare’s annual enrollment period is almost here, when people can select or make changes to their Medicare coverage for the next year.

The need for Medicare is needed now more than ever with more than 10,000 Americans turning 65 each day. Medicare estimates by 2030 more than 80 million Americans will be eligible for Medicare.

There are three times when people can enroll or make changes to Medicare coverage. The first time someone can enroll is their 65th birthday, they have a seven month window to enroll when turning 65. The second way to enroll is during open enrollment, which is coming up Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, and finally people can enroll is a life changing event like a move.

It is also important to look into plans if people have a doctor or clinic they like to visit when signing up.

“The network, right, so people generally like to go to the doctor that they’re seeing right now or go to the health care system that they like to go to," said Ben Kehl, vice president of Unitedhealthcare Medicare and Retirement. "So make sure that the doctors you see are part of that plans network.”

He added it is also important to look into their prescription plan to make sure any medications people are talking are covered in the plan. To learn more about the plans and get more information about Medicare visit the get to know Medicare website.

