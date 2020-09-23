Advertisement

Scoular breaks ground on new plant

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 9:38 AM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Jerome continues to grow and welcome new businesses, with a ground breaking ceremony being held Thursday for one of those.

Scoular is opening another plant in Jerome, and in attendance were Jerome mayor Dave Davis, the CEO of Scoular, and Governor Brad Little.

They chose Jerome for a second location for a barley protein concentrate facility.

The concentrate is a new sustainable, plant based aquaculture feed and pet food.

Paul Maass, the CEO called Jerome a prime location, for a number of reasons, including access to high quality barley.

“It’s also important to have a good market for the co product”, Maass continued, “And with the dairy and cattle feeders here in this area, that made it fit really nicely, and then the barley protein concentrate really meant for the aquaculture and pet food industries and so we can reach those obviously really well from this location as well.”

The area has a premium aquaculture industry based around the Snake River and the Snake River aquifer. This new plant will bring 13 full-time jobs when it opens in June of 2021.

Twin Falls city officials answer questions regarding the growth of the city

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The city of Twin Falls held their State of the City Address Tuesday afternoon, where they spoke to the public regarding various topics, ranging from COVID-19 impacts, to city budgets to new programs that the city may be taking on.

