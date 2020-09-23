Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Wednesday, September 23, 2020

It is going to be hazy today and tomorrow as we continue to have some smoke around our area from wildfires that are currently burning in Idaho, Oregon, and California. Having this haze/smoke around also means that the air quality is occasionally going to be unhealthy for sensitive groups, so if you are sensitive to increased smoke or particulate levels, try and limit your time outdoors today and tomorrow.

Now as we go through your day today, we are going to have pretty nice weather as we are going to have a mix of sun and clouds, dry conditions, a little bit of a breeze, and warm temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid 70s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 80s in the Magic Valley. Tonight is then going to have decreasing clouds and cool temperatures as lows are going to be in the low to mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 40s and low to mid 50s in the Magic Valley.

Tomorrow is then going to have partly to mostly sunny skies, mostly dry conditions, and comfortable temperatures as highs are going to be in the upper 60s and low 70s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 70s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow afternoon and evening as a cold front begins to approach our area as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

This cold front is then going to pass through our area tomorrow night, and this cold front is going to provide us with cooler temperatures for Friday as highs on Friday are only going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy again on Friday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions in all locations on Friday.

Partly to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Saturday as a disturbance passes by our area to the north. It is also going to be mild on Saturday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 70s in the Magic Valley, and it is going to be breezy on Saturday as well, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Mostly sunny to sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, as an upper level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to be above average for this time of year on these three days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s in most locations. It is also going to be a little breezy Sunday and Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

TODAY (WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23):

MAGIC VALLEY: Hazy skies. Aside from that, partly cloudy skies. Warm. Winds: SW to NW 5-15 mph. High: 82

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Hazy skies. Aside from that, partly cloudy skies. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Winds: NW 5-10 mph during the morning, then SW 5-20 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 74

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Hazy skies. Aside from that, decreasing clouds. Winds: South 5-15 mph. Low: 53

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Hazy skies. Aside from that, decreasing clouds. Winds: Variable 5-10 mph. Low: 44

TOMORROW (THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24):

MAGIC VALLEY: Hazy skies. Aside from that, mostly sunny skies. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Cooler. Winds: SW 5-15 mph during the morning, then WNW 10-25 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 77

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Hazy skies. Aside from that, partly cloudy skies. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Winds: WNW 5-15 mph during the morning, then WSW 10-25 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 70

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Hazy skies. Aside from that, partly cloudy skies. Winds: WSW 5-15 mph. Low: 49

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Hazy skies. Aside from that, partly cloudy skies. A little breezy before midnight. Winds: WNW 5-15 mph. Low: 41

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mix of sun and clouds. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Cooler. High: 70 Low: 47

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mix of sun and clouds. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Cooler. High: 64 Low: 41

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 26:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 72 Low: 49

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mix of sun and clouds. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 67 Low: 41

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warmer. High: 77 Low: 51

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warmer. High: 74 Low: 44

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 79 Low: 51

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. High: 78 Low: 45

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warm. High: 81

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 77

