Tanker pilot dies in crash while fighting Emmett wildfire

A tanker plane crashed Tuesday while fighting a bush fire near Emmett. Image from a video shows a helicopter bringing a bucket of water to dump on the fire.
A tanker plane crashed Tuesday while fighting a bush fire near Emmett.
By KBOI
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 11:50 AM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
EMMETT, Idaho (CBS2) — A tanker plane crashed Tuesday while fighting a bush fire near Emmett.

The tanker pilot was rushed to a hospital, but passed away later that night, according to the Bureau of Land Management.

It's with deep sadness that we share the loss of a Single Engine Air Tanker pilot after a crash tonight working on the...

Posted by Bureau of Land Management Fire and Aviation on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

BLM says the Schill Fire started about two miles southeast of Emmett near Pearl Road and reached about 25 acres. It is now contained.

No structures were threatened.

Multiple fire agencies responded including Idaho Department of Lands, Gem County, Meridian, Middleton, Star and Eagle resources. Fire crews are also attacking the fire from the air with two air tankers and a helicopter.

The cause is under investigation.

