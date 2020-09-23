Twin Falls city officials answer questions regarding the growth of the city

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The city of Twin Falls held their State of the City Address Tuesday afternoon at City Park where they spoke to the public regarding various topics ranging from COVID-19 impacts to city budgets to new programs that the city may be taking on.

One major takeaway was the scale at which Twin Falls is growing.

City manager Travis Rottweiler states the city of Twin Falls is growing at a rate that has not been seen since 2006, and the amount of building permits being issued is currently so high that the city’s building team has never been this busy.

The discussion of growth brought more questions from the crowd wondering if the growth will continue.

“We can’t predict pandemics, we can’t predict great recessions, but based on the information that we have and the history that we can use as a model, we really do believe that we can continue to grow at an accelerated rate especially inside the city of Twin Falls,” Rothweiler said.

As the discussion of growth continued, even more questions came regarding high traffic and the need for parking in the downtown area.

Twin Falls City Council member Shawn Barigar, who is also the CEO of the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce, said about every one of four people who come to the Visitor Center ask for relocation information.

“The other thing that we are looking at, is as we continue to grow and as we continue to expand especially with some of the proposed projects downtown, we are contemplating parking structures,” Rothweiler said.

The idea of public transportation was also brought before city officials who said the utilization will be critical to its success, and the city manager’s biggest concern is to have a bunch of empty buses driving around town.

“As we grow as a community, while public transportation is absolutely important, we also recognize that is comes into a balance of what is the appropriate taxation of our community, because it would be tax dollars that would have to support that,” Rothweiler said.

