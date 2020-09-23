Advertisement

Walk for Wishes goes virtual during coronavirus pandemic

MVT is also hosting a telethon Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to raise money for Make-A-Wish
By Rachel Fabbi
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:38 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Make-A-Wish Idaho’s Walk for Wishes event is Saturday, and like many other events this year, it will be different in how it’s held.

Helene Peterson, with Make-A-Wish Idaho, tells KMVT that this year the annual fundraiser will be virtual.

Peterson says that she’s not worried that people won’t participate, as the volunteers and all those involved understand what it means to walk and support the wish kids.

She said that while she will miss being able to see the kids and everyone in person, but she’s glad to just be able to do something, given the restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Travel wishes have been currently postponed,” Peterson explains. “It doesn’t mean we’re not going to grant them, they just have been postponed, because we know how immune compromised our wish kids are, and we at the moment, prefer, and they prefer, not to be put on an airplane to go to Disney. Which is a lovely place, and I know they’re doing the best they can to create safe environments for their guests. But we feel like it’s just not the right time for our wish kids, and so those wishes are being postponed.”

Right now, they’re doing a lot more things like backyard playgrounds, campers or shopping sprees.

And that doesn’t mean those travel wishes won’t be granted eventually.

“We need to be in a good financial position,” Peterson said, “because when that happens, we need to grant more wishes more quickly than we’ve ever done in the history of the organization. So that’s another reason why we’re walking, is we want to make sure that we can do those travel wishes, we can grant all those amazing travel opportunities and make those dreams come true.”

Right now, they’re at almost $20,000 raised, with a goal of at least $35,000 raised.

KMVT is hosting a telethon Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to raise money for Make-A-Wish ahead of Saturday’s walk. The phone number will be listed on Friday.

Participants are asked to tag Make-A-Wish Idaho during their walks (on Facebook, Twitter: @MakeAWish_Idaho or Instagram: @maw_idaho), using the hashtag #walkforwishesmagicvalley

To participate in the Walk, register at Idaho.wish.org. For more information, please contact Helene Peterson at 208.345.9474 or by email at hpeterson@idaho.wish.org.

