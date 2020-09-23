Water title transfers closer to taking place

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Good news for farmers in parts of the Magic Valley, water titles for the A&B and the Minidoka Irrigation Districts are closer to being finished.

The Bureau of Reclamation will be submitting the complete title transfer to Congress for its final stage in the process this week.

These will be the first two districts in Idaho to have ownerships of federal irrigation facilities and lands to two local irrigation districts that currently operate and maintain southeastern Idaho’s Minidoka Project.

The move allows the federal government to focus on bigger projects, explains Dr. Tim Petty, assistant secretary for Water & Science.

“For example, up on the Snake River, we just rebuilt the dam there at Minidoka Dam,” Petty said. “And so for us to actually focus on those bigger projects, it allows the irrigation districts themselves to work with the canals and maintenance of those canals, those pumping, pump houses, all of those different areas get to be managed by local irrigation districts and farm communities as a whole.”

This means a drop in costs for farmers for water movement or transfer.

Petty also explained that the A&B and Minidoka Irrigation Districts were the first two in line to get the transfers, and specifically asked if the process could be done.

