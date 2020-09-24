Advertisement

3 arrested at Idaho church singing event to flout mask order

The mask order was issued by the city council in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus
Three people have been arrested after an Idaho church held a psalm singing event without masks in a city hall parking lot in violation of a town’s mask order.
Three people have been arrested after an Idaho church held a psalm singing event without masks in a city hall parking lot in violation of a town's mask order.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:44 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Three people have been arrested after an Idaho church held a psalm singing event without masks in a city hall parking lot in violation of a town’s mask order.

Christ Church pastor and event organizer Ben Zornes told the Moscow-Pullman Daily News that Wednesday’s event in the community of Moscow was aimed at criticizing what he called a “largely groundless” mask order.

The mask order was issued by the city council in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

Police say five people received citations for violating the city’s mask and social distancing order.

Three were arrested on suspicion of resisting or obstructing officers.

