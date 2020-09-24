Advertisement

Carey to face Wood River for first time

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 2:11 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - For the first time ever, Carey and Wood River high schools will go to battle on the gridiron after Blaine County passed a motion Wednesday.

The Idaho Mountain Express was the first to break this news.

Carey is an 8-man team, while Wood River is 11-man. When the Panthers are on offense, they’ll play 8-man football and when the Wolverines' offensive unit takes the field, the Panthers will have to play 11-man.

So it’s a busy week learning to adjust.

We caught up Wood River head coach, Shane Carden, who’s excited to play, considering they’ve only had two games so far.

“This situation, they’ve been great about it all year, they’re excited to play Carey. Carey is a great team, a state championship team, they know how to win, I wish we’d get more like that here at Wood River, so it’s a great opportunity for us,” Carden said.

The reason for this rare match-up is these schools have had trouble finding opponents to play due to the stringent guidelines set by Blaine County.

The school district follows the Harvard Global Health Institute’s COVID-19 index and the map currently shows Camas, Minidoka, and Twin Falls counties in Red, meaning these areas are experiencing more than 25 cases per 100,000 people.

Cassia, Jerome and Lincoln are in Orange, where the number of new cases is 10 to 24 per 100,000.

The only Yellow county is Gooding.

Carden added, “our younger kids aren’t getting a chance to develop their game, the varsity kids who put so much time and effort aren’t getting the opportunity to play against guys they grew up playing football. So unfortunately the future after this week is very uncertain for us, especially with numbers going up around our area and other counties, it’s getting more and more uncertain.”

There will also be no kickoffs or punting in this game.

Wood River will host Carey Friday night at 7 p.m.

