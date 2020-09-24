Advertisement

Jerome falls to 4A powerhouse Caldwell

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 1:19 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - When you add a last-minute opponent, often times it’s a game that doesn’t carry much weight.

That’s not the case in Jerome, as the two-time reigning state champion Caldwell came to town. You might remember last October, these teams played for the 4A state championship, won by the Cougars in overtime.

Both teams rank in the top five.

Cougars up 1-0, with a chance to put another one on the board, but Jesus Gonzalez’s shot is above the bar.

Then Tigers look to take advantage of a penalty, with a chance to equalize on the free kick, Diego Pulido, the junior looking to take the shot, but the attempt sails wide left.

Same score, Jerome with the corner kick, Cristian Pulido sends it to the middle, but Danny Torres clears it out with the well-timed header.

Caldwell earns the 4-0 shutout.

OTHER SCORES:

Burley 3, Minico 2

Canyon Ridge 9, Mountain Home 0: The win moves the Riverhawks to 9-1 on the season, they next play Twin Falls at Sunway Soccer Complex on Thursday.

GIRLS SOCCER:

Burley 8, Minico 0

