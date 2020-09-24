Man faces multiple charges after 5-month-old injured in Twin Falls crash

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A man is facing multiple charges following a crash that injured a 5-month-old boy.

Twin Falls Police responded Monday night to a reported crash on Blue Lakes Blvd and Second Avenue East in Twin Falls. According to court documents, when they arrived, witnesses had detained a man who was reported driving the black Jeep that struck another car and tried to flee. The struck car contained two adults and a 5-month-old boy. The infant was unresponsive and taken to the emergency room.

On Thursday, Twin Falls Police said the infant had been released from the hospital.

According to court documents, prior to the crash, witnesses told police the driver, later identified as Richard Leroy Thomas Jr, 31, could have been highly intoxicated when he left a Twin Falls restaurant and left driving irradicably in a Jeep bearing Ada County license plates. One witness said Thomas drove south down Blue Lakes Blvd. and turned the headlights off on the Jeep.

Police could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from Thomas and arrested him. He faces charges of aggravated DUI, leaving the scene of an accident and driving without privileges.

A warrant was requested to do a blood draw to check his blood alcohol content and determined his blood alcohol content was higher than the legal limit of 0.08. He was booked into the Twin Falls County Jail.

During Tuesday’s preliminary hearing, the court set Thomas' bond at $250,000. His preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 2

