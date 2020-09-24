Advertisement

Seniors at the Jerome Senior Center keep active

By Layne Rabe
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 11:57 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - People of all ages hear it all the time — get more exercise. And the importance of exercise increases as people age. That’s why the Jerome Senior Center offers aerobic classes 3 days a week, Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 10:30-11:30 a.m.

These classes give seniors a great way to stay active as well as have social interaction. Keeping active as people age is important for many reasons.

“But it becomes extremely important as we’re getting older that we not only meet our aerobics exercise requirements but also our strength training,” said Monique Middlekauff, an exercise physiologist. “It helps with multiple parts of the body, whether it’s our muscles to have the strength to do the activities we need to do for our daily living, to get us dressed and moving throughout the day. And it also helps the strength of our bones, reducing issues that are created with issues osteoporosis and the brittle bone.”

She also said it helps with people’s cognition to make sure that they have clear thoughts and good short- and long-term memory storage.

The instructor at the senior center Michelle Startt echoes that message.

“It’s important for seniors to exercise, to maintain their balance, just getting up in the morning bending over to tie your shoe,” Startt said.

The senior center site manager Sheila Harmon says it goes beyond the exercise alone.

“So they come in, they get the social activity with the games and aerobics plus they get the exercise with the aerobics. And they need it, staying at home being by themselves is not doing them any good,” Harmon said.

Harmon said anyone is welcome to their senior center, even if they come in from out of town.

The regulars at the Jerome Senior Center are proving age is just a number.

For more information on the exercise class at the center contact them at 208-324-5642.

