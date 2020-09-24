Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Thursday, September 24, 2020

A cold front is going to approach and work its way through our area during the day today, and this cold front is going to provide us with breezy conditions and cooler temperatures. It is going to be breezy today, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. It is also going to be cooler today than it was yesterday as highs are going to be in the upper 60s and low 70s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 70s in the Magic Valley. We are also going to have partly to mostly sunny skies today, and it is going to be hazy today as well as we continue to have some smoke around our area from wildfires that are currently burning in Idaho and California.

Tonight is then going to have partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures as lows are going to be in the low to mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 40s and low 50s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be hazy tonight prior to midnight.

Tomorrow is then going to have a mix of sun and clouds and dry conditions as we await another cold front. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow afternoon and evening as this cold front begins to approach our area as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be a little bit cooler tomorrow than it is going to be today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 70s in the Magic Valley.

We are then going to have a chance of rain showers tomorrow night in the Wood River Valley and a slight chance of rain showers tomorrow night in the Magic Valley as this cold front begins to pass through our area. Saturday is then going to have a mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of rain showers as this cold front finishes passing through our area. It is also going to be breezy on Saturday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be slightly cooler on Saturday as well as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s in most locations.

Beautiful weather is then in the forecast for Sunday as we are going to have mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, a little bit of a breeze, and pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the low to mid 70s in most locations.

Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday as an upper level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to be above average for this time of year on these three days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s in most locations. It is also going to be a little breezy Monday afternoon and evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

TODAY (THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24):

MAGIC VALLEY: Hazy skies. Aside from that, mostly sunny skies. Breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Cooler. Winds: WSW 5-15 mph during the morning, then WNW 10-25 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 76

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Hazy skies. Aside from that, partly cloudy skies. Breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. Cooler. Winds: WSW 10-25 mph. High: 70

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Hazy skies before midnight. Aside from that, partly cloudy skies. Winds: SW 5-15 mph. Low: 49

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Hazy skies before midnight. Aside from that, partly cloudy skies. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. Low: 42

TOMORROW (FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mix of sun and clouds. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. A little cooler. Winds: SW 5-15 mph during the morning, then WNW 10-25 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 72

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mix of sun and clouds. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. A little cooler. Winds: WNW 5-15 mph during the morning, then WSW 10-25 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 66

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Winds: WSW 5-15 mph. Low: 51

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers. Winds: West 5-15 mph. Low: 43

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 26:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. High: 69 Low: 47

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers, mainly during the morning. Breezy, especially during the afternoon and evening. High: 66 Low: 38

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 72 Low: 48

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 71 Low: 41

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warmer. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 77 Low: 50

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and warmer. High: 76 Low: 44

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 79 Low: 50

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 76 Low: 44

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warm. High: 80

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 75

