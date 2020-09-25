Advertisement

Idaho Women’s Business Center teams up with company to help small businesses

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:39 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The Idaho Women’s Business Center is helping make sure small businesses stay open during the coronavirus pandemic.

When the pandemic started, the IWBC teamed up with community partners to offer programs and strategies to help small businesses rebound quickly, pivot to an updated model for doing business, or to launch a totally new idea from the ground up.

One of these partnerships is called Crowdfund Idaho, where the IWBC teamed up with Crowdfund Better.

The program offers a start-to-finish mentorship through an engaging and comprehensive campaign, training experience to help entrepreneurs tap into the resources and connections they already have in their communities.

This process allows a more efficient approach to maximizing social media, email lists, and existing in-person relationships to those who want to see others win.

It also helps those businesses who may not have gotten funding when the pandemic first hit, explains IWBC east director Sayrd Iverson.

“This is basically our answer to getting them funding. And it’s helping them bring all of those different elements together and allowing their community and their connections to support them,” Iverson explained.

Those interested in applying for the program can do so on their website, or by calling for more information at (208) 996-1573.

