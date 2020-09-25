Advertisement

Lighthouse sweeps Oakley

Lions beat the Hornets, 25-10 25-14 25-18
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 2:13 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Lions hosted conference foe, Oakley on Thursday night.

Hornets looking to attack, but Brooke Power’s kill was blocked by Kynlee Thornton, the senior with four blocks on the night.

Lacee Power sees fellow sophomore, Kylan Jones and her kill is good for a Hornet point.

Moments later, Hornets set up the offense, and it’s Lacee to Brooke, the Powers combine for the point.

But Lighthouse also knows how to hit the ball, as the set goes to Thornton for one of her team-high 14 kills

And the Lions roll to the three-game sweep.

Maddy Shetler and Ellie Boland produced a combined 29 assists.

OTHER SCORE:

Declo 3, Wendell 0: (25-8, 25-12, 25-19) Hornets' serve receive and defense were key to the win. Junior Kadance Spencer set the tone with powerful serves throughout the night.

