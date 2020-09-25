Minidoka Memorial Hospital pleased with success of annual Health Fair

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Minidoka Memorial Hospital was excited to still be able to hold their annual health fair this week.

Because of COVID-19, they had to think outside of the box and find new ways to still help the community.

The health fair was held in a drive up fashion, people waiting in their cars and filling out the forms in their car with nurses helping with the line of cars.

After making it through the line, 4 people at a time were allowed in to their new Suite 19 for the blood draws.

The hospital was very glad to still be able to hold the health fair, because many count on this fair to get important blood tests done each year.

“We’ve had a great, great response from our community, they have been very supporting, and I think we are providing a great service for them, by being able to have this, it took some real doing by our hospital team but we were able to put this together and provide this service for our community,” said Bart Hanson, the lab manager at Minidoka Memorial Hospital.

This year they also tested for COVID-19 antibodies at the health fair.

