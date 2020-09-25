Mountain West plans to play football in the fall

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Boise State football is back. The Mountain West Conference announced a return to play Thursday night.

The Broncos' first practice will be Saturday at 7:30 a.m. The Broncos are scheduled to hold 23 practices over 28 days.

Head coach Bryan Harsin said Friday he believes the Big Ten’s decision to return to play started the momentum for the Mountain West’s return. After the Big Ten announcement, Harsin said Mountain West coaches got together to discuss getting back on the field.

While it was the conference’s decision to start the season, Harsin feels the coaches are on the same page and ready to get the season going.

However, Coach Harsin’s team still doesn’t know who they will be playing come October 24.

Harsin said, “I’m asking about who we are going to play first, that’s what I want to know. who is our first game and nothing right now. I think over the weekend I’ll be able to dig into it a little bit and I’m sure we are going to get some information today and tomorrow as far as when it is coming out.”

Regarding a potential BYU game this year, Harsin didn’t have any information to give at the moment, but didn’t rule anything out.

