Advertisement

Mountain West plans to play football in the fall

(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:02 PM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Boise State football is back. The Mountain West Conference announced a return to play Thursday night.

The Broncos' first practice will be Saturday at 7:30 a.m. The Broncos are scheduled to hold 23 practices over 28 days.

Head coach Bryan Harsin said Friday he believes the Big Ten’s decision to return to play started the momentum for the Mountain West’s return. After the Big Ten announcement, Harsin said Mountain West coaches got together to discuss getting back on the field.

While it was the conference’s decision to start the season, Harsin feels the coaches are on the same page and ready to get the season going.

However, Coach Harsin’s team still doesn’t know who they will be playing come October 24.

Harsin said, “I’m asking about who we are going to play first, that’s what I want to know. who is our first game and nothing right now. I think over the weekend I’ll be able to dig into it a little bit and I’m sure we are going to get some information today and tomorrow as far as when it is coming out.”

Regarding a potential BYU game this year, Harsin didn’t have any information to give at the moment, but didn’t rule anything out.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Lighthouse sweeps Oakley

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
The Lions beat the Hornets, 25-10 25-14 25-18.

Sports

Lighthouse stays atop the Snake River Conference standings

Updated: 16 hours ago
The Lions beat the Hornets, 25-10 25-14 25-18.

Sports

Twin Falls earns season sweep of Canyon Ridge

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
The Bruins defeated the Riverhawks, 25-16, 25-23, 24-26, 25-16.

Sports

Bruins knock off the Riverhawks

Updated: 16 hours ago
The Bruins defeated the Riverhawks, 25-16, 25-23, 24-26, 25-16.

Latest News

Sports

Pac-12 to kick off 7-game football season in early November

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about COVID-19.

Sports

Carey to face Wood River for first time

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 2:11 AM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
When the Panthers are on offense, they’ll play 8-man football and when the Wolverines' offensive unit takes the field, the Panthers will have to play 11-man.

Sports

Panthers travel to Hailey for a battle with a 4A team

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 1:58 AM MDT
When the Panthers are on offense, they’ll play 8-man football and when the Wolverines' offensive unit takes the field, the Panthers will have to play 11-man.

Sports

Jerome falls to 4A powerhouse Caldwell

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 1:19 AM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
Caldwell earned the 4-0 shutout over Jerome.

Sports

Tigers fall to the Cougars

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 1:00 AM MDT
In a rematch of the 2019 state soccer championship, Jerome couldn't keep up with Caldwell.

Sports

Lighthouse Christian sweeps Shoshone, stays undefeated in conference

Updated: Sep. 23, 2020 at 1:40 PM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
The Lions won with scores of 25-17, 25-9 and 26-24.