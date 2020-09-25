Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Friday, September 25, 2020

There is a Wind Advisory in effect for the southern part of Blaine County, the northern part of Cassia County, all of Lincoln County, and all of Minidoka County from 12pm to 9pm tomorrow. Sustained wind speeds tomorrow afternoon and evening are going to be between 15 and 30 mph in these locations, and gusts up to 40+ mph are possible at times.

Now for more information about this Wind Advisory, click here: https://www.kmvt.com/weather/alerts/%E2%80%9D/

We are going to have a mix of sun and clouds today in the Magic Valley and we are going to have partly cloudy skies today with a few isolated rain showers around, mainly after 6pm, in the Wood River Valley as a cold front begins to approach our area. There are then going to be scattered rain showers around tonight in the Wood River Valley and there is a chance of rain showers tonight, mainly after midnight, in the Magic Valley as this cold front works its way through our area. Tomorrow is then going to have partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers, mainly during the morning and mainly in locations around and to the south of I-84, as this cold front leaves our area.

It is also going to be breezy this afternoon, this evening, and tonight as this cold front approaches and passes through our area as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. Tomorrow is then going to have breezy/windy conditions throughout the day as this cold front leaves our area as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and the strongest winds tomorrow are going to be in the Mini-Cassia region and northern part of the Magic Valley.

The high temperatures are also going to cool down some between today and tomorrow (thanks to this cold front) as highs today are going to be in the mid to upper 60s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 70s in the Magic Valley, and highs tomorrow are going to be in the low to mid 60s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 60s in the Magic Valley. Lows tomorrow night are also going to be cooler than they are going to be tonight as lows tonight are going to be in the low to mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 40s and low to mid 50s in the Magic Valley, and lows tomorrow night are going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 40s in the Magic Valley. Some areas of frost are also possible tomorrow night in the Wood River Valley.

Breezy conditions are then expected again on Sunday in the Magic Valley as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Outside of this wind though, we are going to have beautiful fall weather on Sunday as we are going to have mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and cool temperatures as highs are going to be in the low to mid 60s in most locations.

Monday morning is then going to be chilly as lows are going to be in the 30s in most locations, and with the temperatures near freezing in some locations, that means that there are going to be some areas of frost around, so make sure you take the necessary precautions to protect any sensitive vegetation that you may have. Monday afternoon/evening is then going to have pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s in most locations. We are also going to have mainly sunny skies and dry conditions on Monday in all locations.

Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday as an upper level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to be above average for this time of year on these three days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s in most locations.

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mix of sun and clouds. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Winds: SW 5-15 mph during the morning, then West 10-25 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 76

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain showers around, mainly after 6pm and mainly in locations northwest of Ketchum. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Cooler. Winds: WNW 5-15 mph during the morning, then WSW 10-25 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 67

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain showers, mainly after midnight. Breezy after midnight. Winds: WSW 5-20 mph. Low: 52

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers around. Breezy. Winds: West 10-20 mph. Low: 43

TOMORROW (SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 26):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, mainly during the morning. Breezy and a lot cooler. Winds: West 10-25 mph. High: 66

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain showers around during the morning. Breezy and a little cooler. Winds: WSW 10-25 mph. High: 63

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Breezy after midnight. Winds: West 5-20 mph. Low: 44

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Areas of frost around after midnight. A little breezy before midnight. Chilly. Winds: WNW 5-15 mph. Low: 35

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Breezy and cool. High: 64 Low: 39

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny and cool. Areas of frost around during the morning. High: 64 Low: 35

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warmer. Patchy areas of frost around during the morning. High: 69 Low: 41

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and a little warmer. Areas of frost around during the morning. High: 68 Low: 40

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and warmer. High: 77 Low: 47

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and warmer. High: 75 Low: 42

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 78 Low: 47

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 75 Low: 42

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 78

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 76

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.