St. Luke’s Magic Valley stresses the importance of getting the flu shot early

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - At. Luke’s Magic Valley is stressing the importance of getting your flu shot this year, and getting it early.

Getting the flu shot every year is important as it builds antibodies to the flu in your body helping you fight off the virus.

This year, Melanie Gonzales, a Community Health Program Coordinator says getting the flu shot is vital.

If people get the flu shot early, they will have a better chance of protecting themselves from getting sick, and it will also help the local hospitals have enough resources available for everyone.

With people needing beds for COVID-19, Gonzales says they worry they won’t have enough beds for those who get sick.

“It puts a strain on the hospital, people could not be able to get into our local hospital if the hospital is full with people who have the flu and coronavirus and any of the other respiratory illnesses that can happen,” said Gonzales.

It takes two weeks for the flu shot to start working in your body, so getting it now is the perfect time, Gonzales said.

“With COVID- 19 going as well as flu season coming up there is going to be a lot of stress on our health care system, so it’s very important that people get their flu shot early, so they will not have to come to the facility where they can potentially be exposed to COVID-19 or any of the other respiratory sicknesses as they normally do in the winter,” said Gonzales.

People can make an appointment at St. Luke’s for the flu shot, or go to their local pharmacy.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.