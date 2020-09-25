TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Twin Falls County Sheriff’s office just posted on Facebook that the Badger fire has reached Little Fork and threatens to come up over Magic Mountain towards the cabins. The U.S. Forest Service has requested that anyone at the cabins prepare to leave immediately. You will not be allowed back to the cabins until further notice.

