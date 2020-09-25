Twin Falls earns season sweep of Canyon Ridge

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Twin Falls and Canyon Ridge chasing Burley in the Great Basin Conference standings,

The crosstown rivals going to battle Thursday night.

Riverhawks get the first point on this aggressive tip by Lanie Elliot.

Moments later a rally in progress, it ends with Karlee Long setting up Elysia Whitehead, the Canyon Ridge attack finds another hole as whitehead uses her wits.

Twin Falls' Brinley Solosabal tries to tip as well, Mercedez Pina there to cover, Canyon Ridge sets up Elliot who has a good approach, but Solosabal there for the block, with the assisted block provided by Kaitlin Evans.

Bruins on serve-receive, Madelyn Tingey handles the hard serve by Hannah Zdenek and it ends up with a Solosabal that finds the corner and a point for the home team.

The senior with ten kills on the evening.

The Bruins win this match-up in four.

Leaders for Twin were the three Brinley Iverson 11 kills, Brinley Solosabal 10 kills, and Brenley Hansen with 10 kills. Piper Newton put out 36 assists in the 4 sets.

OTHER SCORES:

Burley 3, Jerome 0: (25-17, 25-11, 25-11)

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.