Annual Bunks Across America event builds beds for kids

By Rachel Fabbi
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 4:50 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Kids in need in the Magic Valley will soon be getting bunk beds, thanks to the annual Bunks Across America build.

Petersen Brothers Construction and Elite Restoration opened up their workshop and parking lot, so volunteers could build at least 100 bunk beds.

SHP estimates 2-3 percent of kids are in need of a bed, explains executive director Luke Mickelson.

“So the Magic Valley, you know, we’ve got 80, 100 thousand people all together in the Magic Valley” Mickelson continues, “That’s 2, 3 thousand kids that are sleeping on the floor or in really uncomfortable situations. It’s really a community problem, and it’s a community that needs to come together to solve that problem, and we’re really grateful for the Magic Valley and where we live, cause we have just that community that does that.”

People of all ages came out for the event, including a couple of VIP’s, American Ninja Warrior stars Lance Pekus, the “cowboy ninja” and Kat Henschen, the “ninja groomer”.

Mickelson called it a great turnout, and says it gave people the opportunity to feel a little more normal, and focus on something bigger than themselves.

“It’s not about necessarily how many beds we build”, Mickelson explains, “Obviously that’s our goal, but it’s more about bringing our community together. This it the Twin Falls, really first build that we’ve been able to do since our shutdown from Covid. So this is super exciting for us, it feels like we’re trying to get back to normal, whatever normal was. We want to get back to that and we want everybody to feel that too. And you know, building beds for kids is a great way to start to get back to socializing, we keep our distance the best we can, but you know what, we’re here to help each other out and what a great event to be able to do that with other people in the community, building beds for kids. There’s nothing better.”

The event aimed at building at least 6,000 beds throughout their 120 chapters nationwide, using more than 10,000 volunteers.

