Minico holds off Burley; football roundup

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Minico hosted Burley Friday night in a yearly battle that gives bragging rights to the lone 4A teams in the Mini-Cassia region.

Burley down 0-6 in the second quarter, they’re threatening, on Minico’s 25, Treven Fenstermaker looking for Breyden Fairchild, but the tight end can’t quite grab it, turnover on downs.

Spartans look to take advantage.

Close to midfield, quarterback keeper, Brevin Trenkle takes off down the sideline, the sophomore picks up a big first down, at about the 27-yard line.

A few plays later, Klayton Wilson, takes the handoff and rushes up the gut for the first down.

With the half approaching, Minico wants to get another score, and leave it Wilson to evade some tackles and take it to the house., Spartans take a 12-0 lead.

Minico escapes Burley, 25-15.

The Spartans move to 2-2 on the season, while the Bobcats drop to 2-3.

OTHER SCORES:

Carey 40, Wood River 16: Wood River head coach Shane Carden told KMVT other the day how much he respects the Carey football program and their legacy of winning and wanted to instill that mentality in Hailey.

Well he got to experience that firsthand as the Wolverines hosted the Panthers Friday night in a matchup of 4A and 1A DII.

Carey took this one, 40-16 to move to 5-0 on the season and showcase the legacy of this powerhouse program in their first ever meeting. The Panthers ran their 8-man offense, while the Wolverines played 8-man defense. Then they played 11-man when Wood River’s offensive unit took the field.

Jerome, 55, Canyon Ridge 7: QB Dalan Thompson had 5 passing TDs. Senior running back Nathan Parsons provided 140 rushing yards. The Tiger defense held the Riverhawks to 245 total yards.

Kimberly 53, Mountain Home 6: The Bulldogs led 34-6 at halftime. Heath Owens was 13/19 for 139 yards and two touchdowns, he also ran the ball on six occasions for 32 yards and a TD. Riley Mickelson rushed on nine attempts for 61 yards and a touchdown. Trevor Christensen ran the ball six times for 43 yards and a TD. Gatlin Bair had two carries for 15 yards and a touchdown. Brett Bronson recorded a receiving touchdown after hauling in three passes for 43 yards. The Bulldog defense forced four interceptions; Christensen had two of those, while Bair added one as did Riley Mickelson. Trevor Hammond forced a fumble.

Filer 58, Wendell 0: The Wildcats held a 51-0 lead at the break. Filer’s Jett VanBiezen had a pick-6 to start the scoring and the defense also had a safety. For the Trojans - Joey Ward ran the ball 6 times for 22 yards and completed one pass. Aden Bunn ran the ball 9 times for 31 yards. Teegan Dunn ran the ball 10 times for 27 yards. Defensively: Clayton Hester made 5 tackles one of them for a loss and caused a fumble. Matthew Dahl had a fumble recovery.

Nampa Christian 34, Buhl 21

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.