No. 2 Oakley stays undefeated, moves to 5-0 on the season

MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - No. 2 Oakley looking for their fifth win of the season. Murtaugh hoping to put an end to their reign.

Oakley already holding a 12-8 lead when we arrive.

Hornets with the ball, quarterback Jace Robinson drops back to pass and finds Daniel Gonzalez on the screen! Gonzalez takes it down the far sideline for the touchdown, add the two point conversion, and it is 20-8 Oakley. You know everyone in the white, red and black is excited about that one.

Ensuing drive, Ty Stanger takes the sneak and gets the yard on the fourth and short.

A few plays later, Red Devils on the Oakley one, Stanger takes the bootleg to the opposite side of the field and cuts the lead down to 6. 20-14 Oakley now leads.

Next drive, Oakley looking to take a bigger lead. Ryn Severe runs down the field like lightning in a severe thunderstorm! Oakley is able to get deep in the red devil red zone.

A few plays later, Robinson takes the snap and finds Gonzalez for another touchdown out in the flat. Oakley now able to double up, Murtaugh, 28-14.

Murtaugh looking to cut the lead yet again, Stanger scrambles around in the backfield on a scramble drill and finds Dace Jones. The problem is, Jones is on the Hornets! Jones takes the ball inside the Red Devil 40 yard line.

This one all Oakley, 68-14. They move to 5-0.

