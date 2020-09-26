North Canyon Medical Center opens Jerome clinic

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - North Canyon Medical Center is based in Gooding, and has clinics in Buhl, Twin Falls, and now Jerome.

“The building itself is not new, the clinic here opened 4 days ago, so both pediatrics and quick care is up and running as of Monday,” said Doctor Ryan Turner, a pediatrician.

They announced their new Jerome clinic in May, and are excited for construction to be done.

“We do pediatrics 5 days out of the week, along with quick care, 7 days of the week 8 o’clock in the morning to 7 o’clock at night,” said Doctor Turner. "We will have some visiting surgical specialists from orthopedics, hand, general surgery and urology starting in October.

North Canyon Medical Center has partnered with Physicians Immediate Care Center to provide urgent care needs for the community as well.

“Oh my goodness there is so much we can see, a lot of people think they have to go to their primary care doctor for like a UTI, or a cough that won’t go away, or think they need to go to the ER for stitches or a broken bone or something like that, but we can see any of those things,” said Samantha Chartier, a physician’s assistant.

But mostly, North Canyon is excited to give people another option when it comes to health care in the Magic Valley.

“We are hoping through all of this to give them more options the expansion of medical care here in the Magic Valley has to match the growth, so all of these people coming in, they need medical care and we are hoping to provide that extra option for pediatrics here in Jerome County,” said Doctor Turner.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.