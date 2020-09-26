Advertisement

Raft River runs all over Lighthouse Christian, wins 66-14.

Trojans hand Lions first loss since 2018.
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 11:19 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MALTA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The undefeated Lighthouse Christian Lions, who haven’t lost since 2018, take on the hungry Raft River Trojans in KMVT’s game of the week.

Friday night’s game marks the first Snake River Conference game for both teams.

“This conference is a great conference, and we’re 0-0, both, we are,” Lighthouse Christian Head Football Coach Cory Holloway said. “This just sets the stage for the rest of the state, see where we stand. Raft River is a great program, we’ve been playing them for years, coached well, play well, so excited to play them. Excited to get to conference games finally.”

Early on for the Trojans, it was the Bodee Spencer show. Lighthouse Christian with the ball, the pass is tipped and intercepted by Spencer. Next play, after Spencer already ran for one touchdown, weaves in and out of a group of Lions and is in for six. After the two point conversion is good, it’s 14-0 Raft River.

Next possession for the Trojans. Spencer drops back looking for his favorite target Seth Tracy. Tracy makes the great diving catch. The drive would end in a touchdown.

Lighthouse trying to stay in this one, 4th and 10 down 28-0. Collin Holloway flushed from the pocket and finds Jack deJong all alone. He walks in for a score. 28-6 game.

But the Raft River offense could not be stopped. Ethan Bernard breaks contain and makes a house call. Trojans lead 34-14 at the half.

In the second, Raft River back through the air, Spencer to Tracy, pitch and catch, another touchdown!

Raft River would blow this one wide open in the second half and go onto win 66-14.

The Trojans are 3-1, and more importantly 1-0 in the Snake River Conference. Lighthouse Christian suffers their loss since the 2018 state championship game.

