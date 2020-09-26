Twin Falls can’t keep up with Century

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Some old rivals faced off Friday night, as the Twin Falls Bruins looked for their second win of the season.

Start of the second half, 17-8 Century, Diamondback quarterback say that one three times fast! Mckean Romreill drops back to pass, and gets sacked by the Bruins defense on a third and long!

Ensuing drive, Century is able to get a sack of their own, as Marcus Lee pulls down Nicholas Swensen to put the Bruins in a third and long that they didn’t convert.

On the fourth down play, Swensen takes the direct snap, pitches it to Iradukunda Emery who tosses it to Tyler Robbins for the big conversion, first down Twin Falls.

A few plays later, low snap to Swensen, who picks up the ball, heaves it over to Robbins who is headed straight to your living room to put the bruins in a great spot inside of the Century red zone!

The play of the game happens a few plays later.

On second and goal, Swensen is unable to handle the snap, the mosh pit for the ball ensues, and Century is able to recover the fumble, albeit deep in their own territory.

The Diamondbacks face a third and long on the next drive in which McKean Romreill drops back to pass, does a little scramble drill, and is able to hit his receiver just above the out-stretched arm of Koita Martinez. Bruin Fieschmann is able to turn the afterburners on to make the score 24-8.

Twin Falls could not keep up with the visitors, falling to Century, 31-8.

