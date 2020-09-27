Advertisement

CSI softball kicks off fall schedule

First live action as a team since March
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:39 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - It’s been a while since the CSI softball team played in games together.

Saturday, the Golden Eagles played in a doubleheader in their first action of the fall.

Head Coach Nick Baumert said fall program games normally get started two weeks earlier.

He said his team was a little rusty in live action to start, but is excited to work with what he called, “good quality kids.”

The squad will continue to scrimmage at home for the next three weeks.

Overall, the fall season will be shorter this year, but being back to game action is a positive.

“Obviously there are some nerves, you know, we’re a new team every year, so obviously you know we haven’t played with each other,” Redshirt Sophomore Infielder Carley Croshaw said. “It’s a grind, we’ve been working for the past two months now, you know. Obviously it’s exciting, not many people get the opportunity to play in the fall, so we are super lucky. I know there was a lot of excitement and a lot of happiness to be back on the dirt.”

“We had a huge fall season last year, so to have a smaller fall season, it’s little different , but it’s definitely really exciting that we get to play this fall, ” Sophomore Pitcher Kenzie Waters said.

The CSI baseball was also in action. The team held an intrasquad scrimmage earlier Saturday.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

CSI softball kicks off fall schedule.

Updated: 3 hours ago
CSI softball kicks off fall schedule. Saturday's doubleheader was the first live action as a team since March.

Sports

Minico holds off Burley; football roundup

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
Carey beat Wood River in an eight-man/11-man game, Minico held off its rival, Jerome beats its southern neighbor, Kimberly stays undefeated, Filer earns the shutout and Buhl fought hard until the end.

Sports

Minico bests Burley

Updated: 8 hours ago

Sports

Raft River runs all over Lighthouse Christian, wins 66-14.

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Raft River runs all over Lighthouse Christian, wins 66-14. Trojans hand Lions first loss since 2018.

Latest News

Sports

Raft River runs all over Lighthouse Christian, wins 66-14.

Updated: 11 hours ago
Raft River runs all over Lighthouse Christian, wins 66-14. Trojans hand Lions first loss since 2018.

Sports

Twin Falls can’t keep up with Century

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Eric Brill
Bruins drop Friday night's game to Century.

Sports

Bruins fall to 1-4

Updated: 21 hours ago
Twin Falls could not keep up with the visitors, falling to Century, 31-8.

Sports

No. 2 Oakley stays undefeated, moves to 5-0 on the season

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Eric Brill
The Murtaugh Red Devils put up a fight, but couldn't keep up with the Hornets.

Sports

Murtaugh drops Homecoming game

Updated: 22 hours ago
Oakley stays undefeated, after a big win in its conference opener at Murtaugh.

Sports

Mountain West plans to play football in the fall

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:02 PM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
The Broncos' first practice will be Saturday at 7:30 a.m.