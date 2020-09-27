CSI softball kicks off fall schedule.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - It’s been a while since the CSI softball team played in games together.

Saturday, the Golden Eagles played in a doubleheader in their first action of the fall.

Head Coach Nick Baumert said fall program games normally get started two weeks earlier.

He said his team was a little rusty in live action to start, but is excited to work with what he called, “good quality kids.”

The squad will continue to scrimmage at home for the next three weeks.

Overall, the fall season will be shorter this year, but being back to game action is a positive.

“Obviously there are some nerves, you know, we’re a new team every year, so obviously you know we haven’t played with each other,” Redshirt Sophomore Infielder Carley Croshaw said. “It’s a grind, we’ve been working for the past two months now, you know. Obviously it’s exciting, not many people get the opportunity to play in the fall, so we are super lucky. I know there was a lot of excitement and a lot of happiness to be back on the dirt.”

“We had a huge fall season last year, so to have a smaller fall season, it’s little different , but it’s definitely really exciting that we get to play this fall, ” Sophomore Pitcher Kenzie Waters said.

The CSI baseball was also in action. The team held an intrasquad scrimmage earlier Saturday.

