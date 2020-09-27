Advertisement

Hagerman High School receives grant from Idaho Power

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 9:51 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Hagerman High School was happy to receive a grant from Idaho Power this week.

With the new grant, Hagerman High School will be able to increase student’s knowledge and capability about CPR.

The principal of Hagerman High School is very passionate about CPR, because he has had to perform it on someone, and was so glad he knew how.

With this grant, the students at Hagerman High School will be able to learn.

“I’ve been a part of a CPR situation and I want our students here at Hagerman High School to know that they have the capabilities to try to make a difference,” said Jaren Wadsworth, the principal. “It’s about seconds when it comes to CPR, and reaching out to Miss Miller, she’s been very gracious and kind, and getting us going on this grant and I appreciate Idaho Power’s investment in our school.”

Hagerman High school is working to start an EMT course at their school, so this grant will be a huge help for that, Wadsworth says.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Acequia Elementary uses therapy dogs to bring comfort and joy to students

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
From reading with the students, to playing outside at recess, to being a comforting presence, Goldendoodle’s Lulu and Bruno add a lot of love and happiness to Acequia Elementary School.

News

Acequia Elementary in Rupert uses therapy dogs for comfort and joy

Updated: 1 hour ago
The dogs are still in training to be certified therapy dogs.

News

Hagerman High School receives grant from Idaho Power

Updated: 1 hour ago
With the grant, they will be able to teach students about CPR.

News

Magic Valley Beer Festival adapts to COVID-19 limitations.

Updated: 11 hours ago
Magic Valley Beer Festival adapts to COVID-19 limitations. After being rescheduled, Saturday’s event was held at Twin Falls City Park.

Latest News

News

Magic Valley Beer Festival adapts to COVID-19 limitations

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Magic Valley Beer Festival adapts to COVID-19 limitations. After being rescheduled, Saturday’s event was held at Twin Falls City Park.

News

Haunted Mansions of Albion opening with timed ticketing

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The Northwest’s largest haunted attraction will be coming back this year with hopes to offer a relief to the stress of 2020, in a safe and enjoying way. KMVT gives us an inside look and a word from the health district on navigating through the holiday during an unprecedented time.

News

New facility under construction for CSI Veterinary Technology

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The Vet Tech program at the College of Southern Idaho is getting a needed upgrade.

News

Annual Bunks Across America event builds beds for kids

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi
Sleep in Heavenly Peace held their annual build day Saturday, with more than 120 chapters across the country taking part to make sure kids have a bed to call their own.

News

North Canyon Medical Center opens Jerome Clinic

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
“The building itself is not new, the clinic here opened 4 days ago, so both pediatrics and quick care is up and running as of Monday,” said Doctor Ryan Turner, a pediatrician.

News

North Canyon Medical Center opens Jerome clinic

Updated: 22 hours ago
The new Jerome clinic opened this week with urgent care and pediatrics.