Hagerman High School receives grant from Idaho Power

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Hagerman High School was happy to receive a grant from Idaho Power this week.

With the new grant, Hagerman High School will be able to increase student’s knowledge and capability about CPR.

The principal of Hagerman High School is very passionate about CPR, because he has had to perform it on someone, and was so glad he knew how.

With this grant, the students at Hagerman High School will be able to learn.

“I’ve been a part of a CPR situation and I want our students here at Hagerman High School to know that they have the capabilities to try to make a difference,” said Jaren Wadsworth, the principal. “It’s about seconds when it comes to CPR, and reaching out to Miss Miller, she’s been very gracious and kind, and getting us going on this grant and I appreciate Idaho Power’s investment in our school.”

Hagerman High school is working to start an EMT course at their school, so this grant will be a huge help for that, Wadsworth says.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.