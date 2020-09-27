Haunted Mansions of Albion opening with timed ticketing

ALBION, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The northwest’s largest haunted attraction will be coming back this year with hopes to offer a relief to the stress of 2020, in a safe and enjoying way. KMVT gives us an inside look and a word from the health district on navigating through the holiday during an unprecedented time.

The Haunted Mansions will begin their 13th year of being open, with five houses being open, including the popular Comish Hall and old steam plant. In an effort to limit crowds and promote social distancing the mansions will be doing online timed ticketing.

That means all attendees must buy your tickets online and plan to arrive during your time slot.

“It has been kind of a crazy year for everybody so we have had a lot of people contacting us to make sure that we are going to be open,” said Heather Mortensen the owner. “They just need the stress release to come out here and feel like there is normalcy in the world right now.”

They ask the public to please don’t come if they are sick and displaying any symptoms. Less actors will be present but more buildings will be open this season to minimize the risk of spreading viruses, and wearing a mask will be recommended.

KMVT also spoke the South Central Public Health District, who says it is important to enjoy Halloween this year and to just incorporate proper health precautions into it.

“It is important to remember that we can still have fun and be safe, and I don’t mean be safe because you are afraid, be safe because you are smart and you want to make sure you are protecting your family,” said Brianna Bodily with the health district.

You can buy your tickets at the Haunted Mansions of Albion website at this link.

