Magic Valley Beer Festival adapts to COVID-19 limitations

After being rescheduled, Saturday’s event was held at Twin Falls City Park.
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:44 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Magic Valley Beer Festival normally takes place in August.

But this year, after being cancelled and then rescheduled due to COVID-19 precautions, the festival had it’s day September 26th.

The 9th annual event took place at Twin Falls City Park.

In a normal year, the event has about 1,500 tickets for sale.

This year, to promote social distancing, the beer festival had a 1,000 tickets for sale, and sold about half.

Also, each round was in a new solo cup. In past years, individuals would get their own beer mug.

“It’s a smaller crowd, so it makes it easier to social distance and those type of things,” Magic Valley Beer Festival Organizer Shayne Carpenter said, “We do have less brewers this year because we have less people. We went with a couple less food vendors, still three bands playing. Yeah, it’s a good time.”

All proceeds from the event go to charity.

News

