Advertisement

New facility under construction for CSI Veterinary Technology

The Vet Tech program at the College of Southern Idaho is getting a needed upgrade.
The Vet Tech program at the College of Southern Idaho is getting a needed upgrade.(KMVT/KSVT Jake Manuel Brasil)
By Jake Brasil
Published: Sep. 26, 2020 at 7:00 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The Vet Tech program at the College of Southern Idaho is getting an upgrade.

Since its inception the small animal Vet Tech program facility has existed off campus in downtown Twin Falls and now ground has been broken and construction is underway for a new facility. By next year students of the program will be able fully exist on the CSI campus.

“Well we are a little cramped in our current facility.” Said Todd Schwarz the CSI provost. “Some of the space in the current facility has to be used for multiple purposes,”

The vet tech program has one of the most stable amounts of enrollment at the college, and students will soon be able to operate in a space more dedicated to their learning.

“Another benefit certainly is just being on campus the students right now when they are at the current facility they are off campus and that creates some difficulties from time to time, and the large animal part of the program is actually right here adjacent to the expo center so they will be close to both facilities, it is just going to work better all the way around,” said Schwarz.

A surgical suite, a classroom, and clinical lab, are just a few of new spaces this facility will provide, and Schwarz said it will be one the nicest facilities anywhere for the instruction of veterinarian technology. The facility is estimated to be complete by the time the fall 2021 class begins.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Haunted Mansions of Albion opening with timed ticketing

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The Northwest’s largest haunted attraction will be coming back this year with hopes to offer a relief to the stress of 2020, in a safe and enjoying way. KMVT gives us an inside look and a word from the health district on navigating through the holiday during an unprecedented time.

News

Annual Bunks Across America event builds beds for kids

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi
Sleep in Heavenly Peace held their annual build day Saturday, with more than 120 chapters across the country taking part to make sure kids have a bed to call their own.

News

North Canyon Medical Center opens Jerome Clinic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
“The building itself is not new, the clinic here opened 4 days ago, so both pediatrics and quick care is up and running as of Monday,” said Doctor Ryan Turner, a pediatrician.

News

North Canyon Medical Center opens Jerome clinic

Updated: 7 hours ago
The new Jerome clinic opened this week with urgent care and pediatrics.

Latest News

News

Minidoka Memorial Hospital pleased with success of annual Health Fair

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:50 PM MDT
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
Minidoka Memorial Hospital was excited to still be able to hold their annual health fair this week.

News

Idaho Women’s Business Center teams up with company to help small businesses

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:39 PM MDT
|
By KMVT News Staff
One of these partnerships is called Crowdfund Idaho, where the IWBC teamed up with Crowdfund Better.

News

Cassia Regional Hospital now offering saliva based Coronavirus testing

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 3:45 PM MDT
|
By Rachel Fabbi
Though the collection method is changing, the test itself is not, explains Jeremy Cox, the lab manager at Cassia Regional Hospital.

News

Cabin Owners optimistic cabins will be saved

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:59 AM MDT
More than 20 cabins are in proximity to the wildfire

News

Cabin owners optimistic cabins will be saved from Badger Fire

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 7:51 AM MDT
|
By Steve Kirch
More than 20 cabins are in proximity to the wildfire

News

The Badger fire has reached Little Fork and threatens to come up over Magic Mountain towards the cabins

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:55 PM MDT
|
By Steve Kirch
U.S. Forest Service has requested that anyone at the cabins prepare to leave immediately