New facility under construction for CSI Veterinary Technology

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The Vet Tech program at the College of Southern Idaho is getting an upgrade.

Since its inception the small animal Vet Tech program facility has existed off campus in downtown Twin Falls and now ground has been broken and construction is underway for a new facility. By next year students of the program will be able fully exist on the CSI campus.

“Well we are a little cramped in our current facility.” Said Todd Schwarz the CSI provost. “Some of the space in the current facility has to be used for multiple purposes,”

The vet tech program has one of the most stable amounts of enrollment at the college, and students will soon be able to operate in a space more dedicated to their learning.

“Another benefit certainly is just being on campus the students right now when they are at the current facility they are off campus and that creates some difficulties from time to time, and the large animal part of the program is actually right here adjacent to the expo center so they will be close to both facilities, it is just going to work better all the way around,” said Schwarz.

A surgical suite, a classroom, and clinical lab, are just a few of new spaces this facility will provide, and Schwarz said it will be one the nicest facilities anywhere for the instruction of veterinarian technology. The facility is estimated to be complete by the time the fall 2021 class begins.

