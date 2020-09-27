Advertisement

Twin Falls High School Principal dies suddenly

The Twin Falls School District has drafted it plans to decide the safest ways to get students back into schools. Following approximately 9,600 Twin Falls students who had to leave their desks and move to online learning in the spring, due to a surge of coronavirus cases in the state.
Published: Sep. 27, 2020 at 1:23 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - On Sunday morning, superintendent Brady Dickinson told Twin Falls School District that the Principal of Twin Falls High School has died.

Dan Vogt. died in his home on Saturday night with his wife by his side.

Dr. Brady Dickinson said in a press release, “Dan most recently served as the principal at Twin Falls High School. He will be remembered as someone who enjoyed seeing his students succeed and built a school community where educators felt supported."

The school district is working to get more counselors available for students on Monday morning.

The school district says “recovering from this loss will take time and as a district, we hope we can help the TFHS community with support and care,” said Dickinson.

