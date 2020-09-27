Twin Falls High School Principal dies suddenly

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - On Sunday morning, superintendent Brady Dickinson told Twin Falls School District that the Principal of Twin Falls High School has died.

Dan Vogt. died in his home on Saturday night with his wife by his side.

Dr. Brady Dickinson said in a press release, “Dan most recently served as the principal at Twin Falls High School. He will be remembered as someone who enjoyed seeing his students succeed and built a school community where educators felt supported."

The school district is working to get more counselors available for students on Monday morning.

The school district says “recovering from this loss will take time and as a district, we hope we can help the TFHS community with support and care,” said Dickinson.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.