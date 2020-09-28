Advertisement

5 injured in Idaho sugar beet factory explosion

The explosion happened in the sugar beet pulp steam dryer at the facility
Amalgamated Sugar says Nampa facility had explosion in the sugar beet storage area.
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 12:20 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — Five people sustained minor injuries in an explosion at an Idaho sugar beet processing facility Monday morning.

Amalgamated Sugar spokeswoman Jessica Anderson says four workers received first aid at the Nampa plant after the explosion, and the fifth worker was taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

The explosion happened in the sugar beet pulp steam dryer at the facility.

All of the employees were wearing fire-protection gear at the time, which is the normal procedure for opening the steam dryer.

Amalgamated Sugar is the second-largest sugar beet processor in the United States.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

