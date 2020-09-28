Academic All-Star — Elisabeth Plouy

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - This week’s Academic All Star is Elisabeth Plouy from Twin Falls High School.

Elisabeth maintains a 4.0 GPA, scored a 26 on her ACT and a 1240 on the PSAT.

For 3 years, she has volunteered at the refugee center by helping take care of the kids while the parents learned English, and she helped with their summer camps for the kids.

Elisabeth helps the environment by going on random cleanups to cleanup regions and by teaching others and raise awareness about the environment.

She is the captain of the Varsity soccer team and runs Varsity track. Her team won District Championship every year and went to the state soccer championship.

She plans to major in psychology and social work but is still undecided on which university.

Congratulations Elisabeth Plouy, this week’s First Federal Academic All-Star.

