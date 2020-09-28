Advertisement

Better Business Bureau warns of increased political robocalls

Instead of the money going to the particular candidate, the phony caller will make off with your money and personal information
The Better Business Bureau is warning the public of an increase in political robocalls.
The Better Business Bureau is warning the public of an increase in political robocalls.
By Jake Brasil
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:29 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The Better Business Bureau is warning the public of an increase in political robocalls.

The robocalls consist of a recorded voice — one that may sound just like a high-profile candidate running for office. According to the message, rivals have been raising a lot of money.

To help your favorite political contender get elected, they ask you to donate. If you do decide to give, you’ll be transferred to a live person and asked for your credit card information. But your money won’t end up supporting any political cause. Instead, the phony caller will make off with your money and personal information.

“So the best thing that you want to do is know either how to block them or how to receive them or if you do hear information that you do want to participate in, how to follow those instructions and participate safely as a consumer,” said Jeremy Johnson with the Better Business Bureau.

To learn more about how to avoid robocall scams, read BBB.org/RoboCall. If you’ve been the victim of a robocall scam, report it on the BBB.org/ScamTracker. By doing so, you can help others protect themselves from falling prey to similar scams. Learn more about scams at BBB.org/ScamTips.

